Christian Rodriguez Defeats Austin Bashi By Decision At UFC Fight Night 249

Christian Rodriguez became the first man to beat yet another hot-prospect tonight at UFC Fight Night 249, beating the debuting Austin Bashi by unanimous decision.



Round One

Punches for Bashi and a knee strike in response from Rodriguez to start.



Bashi with an early takedown attempt. Rodriguez upright against the cage now and staying calm. Bashi bringing him down, but Rodriguez defending well and gets up again. Up against the cage Rodriguez catches Bashi in a potential guillotine choke.



Bashi having to stay patient here and then manages to break free of the choke. Back to striking range now and Rodriguez is now able to take Bashi down.



Bashi back up. He closes the distance and manages to work around to the back and hop onto Rodriguez’s back. Rodriguez still staying calm and patient in this position. Bashi eventually slides back down off his back.



They go to striking range now, but not for long as Bashi closes the distance and again starts to work for a takedown. Rodriguez defends it at first, but then Bashi does bring him down. Rodriguez rolls though and ends up on top.



Bashi gets back up and presses Rodriguez into the cage. Rodriguez gets enough space to attempt a spinning elbow attack in the final seconds of the round. Bashi with a push kick to the body.



Round Two



Body kick for Bashi after missing a leg kick. He comes up short on a couple of punches. Body kick for Rodriguez. Bashi in on a single-leg and presses Rodriguez into the cage. Rodriguez defends so Bashi switches to a double-leg and lands it.



Rodriguez looking for elbows and then tries to scramble up to his feet. Bashi hops onto his back as he stands back up. Bashi gradually comes back down and Rodriguez returns to striking range.



It’s not long before Bashi again moves in for a takedown and lands it, shifting Rodriguez over towards the center of the Octagon.



Bashi able to move to side control now. He gets to mount and then tries to take the back, but slides off and now Rodriguez is on top and gets to his feet.



Body kick for Bashi. Light punches from Rodriguez and then a solid knee to the body. Leg kick for Bashi. Uppercut from Rodriguez after Bashi takes a deep breath.



Bashi back in on another takedown attempt against the cage. Single leg attempt doesn’t quite pay off and also comes close with a double-leg before the round ends.



Round Three



Front kick to the face from Bashi. Now a solid body kick. Bashi tries a takedown, can’t stick it but is able to get Rodriguez over to the cage. Rodriguez rolls and ends up on top.



Bashi trying for a kimura off his back. Bashi gives up on that. Rodriguez drops down a few elbows. Bashi able to get up to striking range. He’s got some blood on his right cheek now.



Rodriguez with a quick combo. Bashi drives into another takedown attempt against the cage. Rodriguez reverses the position. He throws a knee upstair. High kick from Bashi just misses. Punches and another knee upstairs from Rodriguez. Bashi fails on a takedown and tries to clinch, but Rodriguez gains the upperhand. Nice punch from him before backing up.



Jab for Bashi. Now a clean jab from Rodriguez. Head kick attempt from Rodriguez. Bashi clinches up but Rodriguez turns into him against the cage. They continue to jockey for position from here then back up.



Nice knee to the body from Rodriguez. One-two for him. Another good knee to the body for Rodriguez. Capoeira kick attempt from Rodriguez doesn’t work out.



Decision

Bashi was able to take Rodriguez down numerous times in the fight, but didn’t have it all his own way on the mat and struggled to contain him there, while Rodriguez was able to land the more effective strikes on the feet, including some well timed knees. And so in the end it’s Rodriguez who continues his reputation as a prospect-killer as he hands Bashi the first loss of his career via unanimous decision (29-28 x3).