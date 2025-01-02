Colby Covington Claims Fight-Ending Cut Wasn’t Caused By A Strike

Colby Covington suffered an end-of-year TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley after suffering a bad cut to his right eyelid, but he’s now claimed that the injury wasn’t the result of his opponent landing a strike.



It was widely reported at the time that Covington’s cut was caused by an uppercut from Buckley, but ‘Chaos’ argues that it instead came as a result of a headbutt or takedown attempt.



“He didn’t outclass me, he didn’t drop me, he didn’t really hurt me,” Covington said on his YouTube channel. “There was a little cut that happened. I rewatched the film, it was like minute two, and it was like a headbutt right off his hip or something. But, it wasn’t from a punch. That’s the only thing that really limited my potential to be at 100 percent. It’s unfortunate that DEI doctor stopped the fight early. I feel like the fight was just getting started, and there was a lot more that needed to be settled in there.”

There’s a brief video clip that accompanies his claim that does show the two fighters appearing to clash heads and then Covington immediately driving into a takedown against the cage with his head close to Buckley’s hip.



However, it should also be noted that this incident happened with around a minute to go in the opening round, whereas Covington’s eye injury was already apparent and being commented on by the commentary team a couple of minutes earlier, soon after Buckley had landed an uppercut while stuffing a takedown attempt.



Check out Covington’s full video talking about the fight below.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYBfHrIOaac