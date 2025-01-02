Colby Covington Claims Fight-Ending Cut Wasn’t Caused By A Strike

By Ross Cole

Colby Covington suffered an end-of-year TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley after suffering a bad cut to his right eyelid, but he’s now claimed that the injury wasn’t the result of his opponent landing a strike.

It was widely reported at the time that Covington’s cut was caused by an uppercut from Buckley, but ‘Chaos’ argues that it instead came as a result of a headbutt or takedown attempt.

“He didn’t outclass me, he didn’t drop me, he didn’t really hurt me,” Covington said on his YouTube channel. “There was a little cut that happened. I rewatched the film, it was like minute two, and it was like a headbutt right off his hip or something. But, it wasn’t from a punch. That’s the only thing that really limited my potential to be at 100 percent. It’s unfortunate that DEI doctor stopped the fight early. I feel like the fight was just getting started, and there was a lot more that needed to be settled in there.”

There’s a brief video clip that accompanies his claim that does show the two fighters appearing to clash heads and then Covington immediately driving into a takedown against the cage with his head close to Buckley’s hip.

However, it should also be noted that this incident happened with around a minute to go in the opening round, whereas Covington’s eye injury was already apparent and being commented on by the commentary team a couple of minutes earlier, soon after Buckley had landed an uppercut while stuffing a takedown attempt.

Check out Covington’s full video talking about the fight below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYBfHrIOaac

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

