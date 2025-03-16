Da’Mon Blackshear Taps Out Cody Gibson With Kimura At UFC Fight Night 254

Da’Mon Blackshear found himself being outworked by Cody Gibson at times tonight at UFC Fight Night 254, but his quality on the mat eventually shone through as he fought his way to a kimura submission finish in the 2nd round.



Round One

Overhand right from Gibson. Blackshear presses forward but doesn’t find the mark with his punches. Gibson steps in and punches to the body as he moves into the clinch.



Gibson up against the cage but Blackshear moves away. Gibson follows him quickly and goes back to striking at close range at the other side of the Octagon. Blackshear looks troubled here and isn’t offering anything in return.



Blackshear survives that onslaught and manages to fend off a takedown attempt, then gets away to striking range.



Body punch for Gibson. Body kick from Blackshear. Clash of leg kicks sends the both to the mat for a moment.



Uppercut attempt from Gibson. Jab from Blackshear. Gibson drives in for a takedown against the cage. Blackshear drops down with a potential guillotine choke attempt. Gibson staying patient here as he looks to get free from this choke. Blackshear still working on it though and manages to use that to get on top.



Gibson tries to work for a submission from is back, but Blackshear steers clear and ends up in north-south position. Brief scramble late in the round as Gibson goes for an armbar but eats an elbow that leaves him with a cut just to the edge of his right eyebrow.



Round Two



Both men looking to strike early in the second round and Blackshear is more active now. However, Gibson starts to apply pressure again and strikes his way into a takedown attempt that he’s able to land.



Blackshear with a slick transition to end up in side control on top. Elbow strikes to the thigh from Blackshear. Now Blackshear starts to work for a kimura but Gibson is defending against it and that discourages his opponent from continuing with it.



Short elbow strikes from Blackshear. He manages to work to the crucifix position now. Another elbow lands. Blackshear goes back to the kimura submission now and he’s got it perfectly this time and so Gibson is quickly forced to tap out at 4.09mins of the second round.



Nice submission win for Blackshear and unusually that marks two kimura finishes in a row on the main card tonight.

