Dana White Aiming For Jon Jones Fight This Summer

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Dana White has revealed that he’s still aiming to get heavyweight champion Jon Jones back into the Octagon again by this summer. “The plan is to fight Jon this summer,” White said on the Jim Rome Show. “Obviously, when, where and all that stuff is being determined.” White went on to confirm that the fight ...

Dana White has revealed that he’s still aiming to get heavyweight champion Jon Jones back into the Octagon again by this summer.

“The plan is to fight Jon this summer,” White said on the Jim Rome Show. “Obviously, when, where and all that stuff is being determined.”

White went on to confirm that the fight to make for Jones is still Tom Aspinall, who has been impatiently waiting on the sidelines for the fight since defending his interim heavyweight belt with a KO win over Curtis Blaydes last summer.

“My goal this year is to make that fight [with] Aspinall,” White stated.

With that being said, White also acknowledged that a superfight between Jones and current light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is also a fight that could well happen in the future if the Brazilian ace can get past his latest challenger Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on Saturday night.

“If he rips through Ankalaev the way he has everybody else — the other thing about Pereira that everybody loves is, this guy wants to go up to heavyweight and fight at heavyweight, too,” White said. “I’m the one that’s actually holding him back on that.”

White went on to stress that Jones vs. Aspinall should happen first though.

“Let’s see how this fight [at UFC 313] plays out, if he wins, how he wins, all that kind of stuff. I think that the fight that everybody wants to see right now is Jones and Aspinall, and then there’s no doubt that Pereira could fight the winner.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC 313 Pre-Fight Interviews

Below you’ll find UFC 313 pre-fight interviews with the main and co-main event stars of Saturday night’s event in Las Vegas. Alex Pereira / ...

Dana White Aiming For Jon Jones Fight This Summer

Dana White has revealed that he’s still aiming to get heavyweight champion Jon Jones back into the Octagon again by this summer. “The plan ...

UFC 313 Embedded Episode 3

Check out the latest episode of UFC 313 Embedded as fight week continues for the stars of this weekend’s event in las Vegas.
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United