Din Thomas Makes Case For Stopping BMF Title Fights

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Max Holloway will defend the symbolic BMF title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in July and former fighter Din Thomas has made the case for making this the last time that the belt is on the line. “I think (this should be the last one), only because the BMF belt is so limited,” Thomas ...

Max Holloway will defend the symbolic BMF title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in July and former fighter Din Thomas has made the case for making this the last time that the belt is on the line.

“I think (this should be the last one), only because the BMF belt is so limited,” Thomas told MMA Junkie. “Everybody wants to fight for it, but because it’s kind of been in the hands of lightweights and welterweights, you really alienate a lot of people who should fight for it, who could fight for it. So it’s like, ‘What are we doing with this?’ And to be honest with you, the game ain’t really full of BMFs like it used to be. Now we’ve got a bunch of athletes lobbying for money and money fights. We don’t got a lot of BMFs like we used to have, so I think they should just do away with it.”

Despite his criticism, Thomas went on to acknowledge that Poirier would be a worthy BMF title-holder if he did defeat Holloway.

“If they retire the BMF belt with Dustin, I’m OK with that,” Thomas said. “It gives Dustin an opportunity to walk away with the BMF belt. This is something that will really encapsulate his entire career because Dustin was a BMF his entire career, and if he could walk away with that belt? Come on, man. This is storybook. This is unprecedented activity here, and I love every bit of it.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Din Thomas Makes Case For Stopping BMF Title Fights

Max Holloway will defend the symbolic BMF title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in July and former fighter Din Thomas has made the ...

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski Booked For UFC On ESPN 69

A middleweight fight between Edmen Shahbazyan and Andre Petroski has been booked for UFC On ESPN 69 in Atlanta, Georgia on June 14th. The ...

Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee Announced For UFC On ESPN 69

A welterweight fight between Michael Chiesa and Court McGee will take place at UFC On ESPN 69 in Atlanta, Georgia on June 14th. These ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United