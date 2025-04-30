Din Thomas Makes Case For Stopping BMF Title Fights

Max Holloway will defend the symbolic BMF title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in July and former fighter Din Thomas has made the case for making this the last time that the belt is on the line.



“I think (this should be the last one), only because the BMF belt is so limited,” Thomas told MMA Junkie. “Everybody wants to fight for it, but because it’s kind of been in the hands of lightweights and welterweights, you really alienate a lot of people who should fight for it, who could fight for it. So it’s like, ‘What are we doing with this?’ And to be honest with you, the game ain’t really full of BMFs like it used to be. Now we’ve got a bunch of athletes lobbying for money and money fights. We don’t got a lot of BMFs like we used to have, so I think they should just do away with it.”



Despite his criticism, Thomas went on to acknowledge that Poirier would be a worthy BMF title-holder if he did defeat Holloway.

“If they retire the BMF belt with Dustin, I’m OK with that,” Thomas said. “It gives Dustin an opportunity to walk away with the BMF belt. This is something that will really encapsulate his entire career because Dustin was a BMF his entire career, and if he could walk away with that belt? Come on, man. This is storybook. This is unprecedented activity here, and I love every bit of it.”