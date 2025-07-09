UFC Announces First Ever Event In Qatar For November 2025

The UFC is adding another new country to it’s list of international destinations, with their first ever event in Qatar set to take place in November.



The as-yet unnumbered UFC Fight Night event will take place at the ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar on November 22nd and is part of a partnership between the promotion and Visit Qatar.

“We’re going everywhere,” UFC CEO Dana White told reporters in New York City. “We’re been in Abu Dhabi for a long time and we’re starting to move around. Qatar is something we’ve been working on for a couple of years now, and we finally got something done.

“The UFC has been a staple in Abu Dhabi for a long time and I think they’ve looked at Abu Dhabi and seen the success that they’ve had there and then Saudi [Arabia] and Azerbaijan. I’ve been wanting to go to Qatar for a long time and I’m looking forward to it.

Qatar previously hosted the soccer World Cup back in 2022, becoming the first Arab country to do so, and are also set to host the FIBA basketball world cup in 2027 as well.



“This collaboration marks a significant step that reflects our continued commitment to positioning Qatar as a leading global destination for major sporting events, “ CEO of Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi said in a press release. “The event forms part of a vibrant season of major activities, supported by ongoing infrastructure development and notable growth in the events and conferences sector. The inclusion of UFC, with its fanbase of over 700 million worldwide, underscores this strategic direction and offers a unique platform to showcase Qatar’s sporting excellence and cultural richness.

“We look forward to welcoming the UFC community and visitors from all around the world to Doha this November for an exceptional experience that highlights our capabilities and strengthens our international partnerships.”