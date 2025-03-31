Drew Dober Reacts To Tough Loss At UFC On ESPN 64

By Ross Cole

Drew Dober has issued a statement after suffering a tough TKO loss against Manuel Torres at UFC On ESPN 64 in Mexico City on Saturday night. “Well, that sucked,” Dober wrote on X. “A beautifully timed 1-2 by Manuel Torres. There’s not much to go off of other than, unfortunately, stepping in front of the ...

Drew Dober has issued a statement after suffering a tough TKO loss against Manuel Torres at UFC On ESPN 64 in Mexico City on Saturday night.

“Well, that sucked,” Dober wrote on X. “A beautifully timed 1-2 by Manuel Torres. There’s not much to go off of other than, unfortunately, stepping in front of the rear hand of a long power puncher.”

The 36-year-old Dober has been known for his durability over the years, but that appears to have declined in recent times, starting with a 1st round TKO loss to Matt Frevola almost two years ago.

Dober was also TKO’d by Jean Silva last summer, although that fight was waved off by the referee after he suffered a nasty cut.

Saturday night’s loss was more definitive however, with Dober initially being dropped by the one-two from Torres. What made it worse though was that as the still-dazed Dober then desperately clung onto Torres leg while still on his knees, his opponent proceeded to drop down an unanswered series of blows to the head that seemed to go on for too long before the ref finally stepped in to wave the fight off and hand Torres a TKO victory.

Immediately afterwards Dober returned to his feet unsteadily and got back into his fighting stance, apparently having been so out of it that he had no idea that the fight was over.

Dober’s defeats was his fourth in his last five fights, leaving him with an overall UFC record of 13-11 (+1nc) over the past 12 years.

“As much as I love Mexico City, it’s given me two of my most embarrassing losses of my career, haha,” Dober said in a follow-up post on X. “But the food and people are still the best.

“I’m happy and healthy and excited to be a stay at home dad for a while.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Drew Dober Reacts To Tough Loss At UFC On ESPN 64

