Dricus du Plessis Slams ‘Fake Tough Guy’ Sean Strickland For ‘Ridiculous’ Demand

By Ross Cole

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has branded Sean Strickland’s demand to make their fight stand-up only ‘Ridiculous’ ahead of their rematch at UFC 312 next month.

“Look, it’s a ridiculous thing to ask,” Du Plessis told Fox Sports Australia. “If you want to make pacts about us just standing up, go do boxing. I don’t go into fights thinking I have to stand up or take the guy down. I do what the situation tells me to do. That’s what MMA fighters do, I’m comfortable everywhere.”

That being said, DDP did admit that there’s a good chance a lot of the fight will take place on the feet.

“One hundred percent, I think we are most likely going to keep it standing,” du Plessis said. “I know I have the cardio, know I can push him back, and I know I have the power to knock him out, so for me that’s great. Then, if the opportunity comes to get a takedown, it’s a decision you have to make immediately. If you see the moment you take it.”

Du Plessis went on to suggest that despite strickland’s ‘tough-guy’ talk, the reality is that he doesn’t back up his words with action once he gets into the Octagon.

“He said ‘to the death’ and I was ready for that,” Du Plessis said. “You saw it, too, I went forward for 23 minutes of a 25-minute fight. But from him? It was jabs and teeps. Against Paulo Costa next fight, same thing. So to the death?

“Sean Strickland knows a lot of one-liners to sound tough, but I expose fake tough guys. And as for him now again saying ‘Let’s make this pact?’ What’s the purpose of a pact after we saw what happened the last time? Plus, I’m not here to make pacts, I’m here to win.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Dricus du Plessis Slams 'Fake Tough Guy' Sean Strickland For 'Ridiculous' Demand

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has branded Sean Strickland’s demand to make their fight stand-up only ‘Ridiculous’ ahead of their rematch at UFC ...

