Edmen Shahbazyan Beats Andre Petroski By Decision At UFC On ESPN 69

Edmen Shahbazyan fought to a decision for only the second time in his career tonight at UFC On ESPN 69 against Andre Petroski and emerged with a unanimous decision victory.



Round One

Leg kick for Petroski to start. Now a body punch for him. Jab lands for Shahbazyan. Petroski punches to the body again. A kick each to the body.



Another body kick for Shahbazyan. Body punch for him. Low kick for Petroski. double-jab for Shahbazyan. Right hand for Petroski, jab from Shahbazyan and Petroski tries to work a takedown that is quickly fended off.



Calf kick for Shahbazyan. Solid jab for him. Another punch for Shahbazyan. Takedown attempt from Petroski doesn’t work out.



Clipping punch from Shahbazyan makes Petroski look uncomfortable for a moment. Thumping body kick for Shahbazyan.



Leg kick for Petroski, but Shahbazyan fires back with punches late in the round.



Round Two



Body kick for Petroski. Inside calf kick from Shahbazyan. Jab for Shahbazyan and Petroski tries to land a hook. Petroski rips to the body and then lands upstairs.



Petroski with another body punch but misses on the head shot this time. Eyepoke from Shahbazyan forces a timeout to allow Petroski to recover.



Back to it now. Leg kick for Shahbazyan. A couple of missed punches from Shahbazyan. Petroski drives into a takedown and works around to the back. Shahbazyan able to break free and get back to striking range.



Leg kick for Petroski. Petroski works to the body and then lands upstairs too. Right hand for Petroski. Solid body kick for Shahbazyan. He lands another hard body kick.



Head kick attempt from Shahbazyan misses. Petroski ducks under punches and lands a body punch. Shahbazyan stalks and rips to the body, then lands a punch to the head. Jab for Shahbazyan in the final seconds.



Round Three



There’s a suggestion of a clash of heads at the start of the final round, though it’s hard to see anything other than a punch landing for Petroski from the replay.



They spoon get back to it. Shahbazyan on the attack now. Petroski counters with a takedown attempt, but the fight stays on the feet.



Shahbazyan with a combination. Petroski misses with punches. Low kick for Shahbazyan. Head kick attempt from Shahbazyan misses.



Body kick for Petroski. Body kick for Shahbazyan and then he lands another that hurts Petroski, who sinks to the canvas. Shahbazyan following up with ground-and-pound, but then seems happy to get Petroski back up to his feet.



Petroski attempts a head kick that’s blocked. Petroski with a single-leg attempt, but Shahbazyan breaks free of it.



Jab for Shahbazyan. Head kick attempt is blocked. Now a calf kick. And again. Now a one-two from Shahbazyan. Petroski trying to land a final combination but misses.



Decision

Shahbazyan showed more patience in his approach tonight and that paid off with a unanimous decision win (30-27 x2, 29-28) that leaves him on back-to-back victories for the first time in six years.