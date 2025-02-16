Edmen Shahbazyan TKO’s Dylan Budka In 95 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 251

By Ross Cole

Edmen Shahbazyan made short work of Dylan Budka tonight at UFC Fight Night 251, TKO’ing him with a flush right hand in the opening round.

Round One

Jab lands for Shahbazyan. Body kick for Budka. Nice right hand for Budka. Now a body kick for him. Hard body kick for Shahbazyan.

Jab for Shahbazyan. Body kick for Budka. Teep from Shahbazyan. Budka pumps out the jab as he presses forward, but Shahbazyan just steps back and then unleashes a huge right hand down the pipe that has Budka stumbling backwards on wobbly legs and then falling to the canvas.

Shahbazyan wades in looking for the finish, but there’s no need, Budka is done and that’s a wrap, Shahbazyan wins by TKO at 1.35mins of the opening round.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

