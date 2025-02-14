Edson Barboza Injury Call-Off Is Latest Blow To UFC Fight Night 252 Card

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Almost a week out from the UFC Fight Night 252 event in Seattle the line-up has suffered the latest in a series of setbacks with the news that Edson Barboza is out of his fight against Steve Garcia. The 39-year-old Brazilian pulled out of the featherweight fight due to an undisclosed injury, and it’s left ...

Almost a week out from the UFC Fight Night 252 event in Seattle the line-up has suffered the latest in a series of setbacks with the news that Edson Barboza is out of his fight against Steve Garcia.

The 39-year-old Brazilian pulled out of the featherweight fight due to an undisclosed injury, and it’s left the main card of the event even weaker after having already suffered two high-profile call-offs recently.

First came the news that former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz was out of his retirement fight against Rob Font due to a shoulder injury that has now led to him announcing that he’s hanging up his gloves for good.

Meanwhile, a heavyweight between Curtis Blaydes and Rizvan Kuniev was moved from the UFC Fight Night 252 to UFC 313 next month instead.

Also dropping out of the card due to injury is No.5 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Macy Chiasson, who had been set to fight the No.3 placed Ketlen Vieira.

That’s forced the UFC into bringing in some short-notice reinforcements, with Alonzo Menifield being drafted in to fight the debuting Julius Walker, while Nursulton Ruziboev will also fight a newcomer in Eric McConico.

They join a card that does still retain it’s original headlining fight between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong, while the main card also includes Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez and Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Edson Barboza Injury Call-Off Is Latest Blow To UFC Fight Night 252 Card

Almost a week out from the UFC Fight Night 252 event in Seattle the line-up has suffered the latest in a series of setbacks ...

Stipe Miocic Gives Advice To Tom Aspinall About Fighting Jon Jones

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic came off second best against Jon Jones in their title fight at UFC 309 last November, and based ...

Sean Strickland Responds After His Coach Calls Out ‘Uninspired’ Performance

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland has responded after receiving tough criticism from his own coach Eric Nicksick regarding his lackluster performance in his title ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United