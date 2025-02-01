Farès Ziam Beats Mike Davis By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 250

Farez Ziam didn’t get the striking battle he might have been looking for against Mike Davis today at UFC Fight Night 250, but he showed he can get the job done on the mat too as he emerged with a unanimous decision victory.



Round One

Davis tries for an early takedown and then opts to pull guard instead. Ziam looks to settle on top. Davis trying to get something going from his back, but then works back upright into the clinch.



Soon after Davis pulls guard again, but they don’t stay on the mat for long. Rinse and repeat as they go back to the mat and then upright again soon after.



Ziam clinched up against the cage. He throws a spinning backfist. Back to striking range now. Nicely timed counter-right for Ziam. Nice combo for him now as he lands to the head and body with punches.



Sneaky uppercut for Ziam lands. Davis trying for a takedown, but Ziam stuffs it and then almost connects with an elbow strike as they break free.



Davis able to get around to Ziam’s back now and then hoists him up and brings him down to the mat. Better position for him here as he has the back. Ziam goes to his back and Davis starts to work from half-guard. Ziam gets him back to full guard late in the round and lands a hammerfist from his back, and Davis responds with a single punch.



Round Two



Davis surges forward and lands a few clean, straight punches. He clinches up against the cage, but Ziam manages to reverse the position and lands a knee to the leg.



Davis tries for a trip takedown, but Ziam stays upright. Knee to the head from Ziam and opens a cut. Now it’s Ziam who goes for a takedown, picking Davis up and walking him across the Octagon before dumping him down.



Now Davis is working for a heel hook, but it seems like Ziam is going to be able to get free of it. However, Davis scrambles and works for a calf slicer, then uses that to get on top. Davis still bleeding a lot from that earlier cut but continues to put his opponent’s leg in a very awkward position. Ziam able to roll on top still tangled up in the submission attempt, but eventually he gets his leg free and seems to be ok.



Late in the round Ziam drops down a few solid elbow strikes. Davis has to be helped up by his cornerman to get back to the stool.



Round Three



Davis marching forward but Ziam lands a punch and then works for a takedown. He has to battle for it, but does bring Davis down.



Not too much happening from here. Ziam stands for a moment and drops a couple of punches then drops back down. He thinks about a choke for a moment, but doesn’t commit to it.



Suddenly Davis does a nice get-up and presses Ziam into the cage. Ziam breaks away. Left hook for him. Now a chopping right elbow from Ziam.



Ziam drives into a takedown attempt against the cage. Davis defends for now. Ziam brings him down.



Final minute of the round and Davis works for a heel hook. He doesn’t secure it, but it does enable him to get on top.



Strike from Davis opens up a bad cut to Ziam’s left eye, but there’s not enough time left in the fight to really see what effect that might have had on his opponent.



Decision



A solid performance from Ziam then as he showed he can mix things up on the mat as well as the feet on his way to a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).