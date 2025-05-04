Fighters React To Bo Nickal’s First Career Loss Against Reiner de Ridder

The much-hyped Bo Nickal’s unbeaten record is no more after he was TKO’d by Reiner de Ridder in the co-main event of UFC On ESPN 67 last night, and other pro’s have been quick to offer up their opinions on it.



“Bo still young in the game. Needed this humble pie.” – sergio Pettis

“The wrestling world has taken a hit today. Keep your head up @NoBickal this is not the end. I got finished by Demetrious Johnson with a similar body shot and I went on to avenge that loss and become champion. You are capable of doing the same. Get back on your horse brother.” – Henry Cejudo

“Nickal sucks.” – Luke Rockhold



“Well Bo’s comment about being the better striker didn’t age too well… BUT he stepped up and competed with a very experienced veteran. And RDR was fearless!!! And it paid off HUGE!” – Cory Anderson

“Let’s fucking go rdr with the kill called him by ko i was just telling my bro on the phone too crazy.” – Terrence McKinney



“Told yall he was silver back gorilla…. And let’s not forget Bo is a beast.” – Kevin Holland



“Insane bodywork by RDR putting a big feather into his cap.” – Chase Hooper

Nickal is now 7-1 in his MMA career, which began less than three years ago, including six stoppage victories. As for de Ridder, the former two-division ONE FC champion is now 3-0 on the UFC and has put himself firmly in the middleweight frame after this high-profile victory.