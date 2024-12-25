Francis Ngannou Calls For 2nd Showdown With Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou watched Tyson Fury suffer a second loss to Oleksander Usyk in the boxing ring this past weekend in Saudi Arabia and now he’s called for a rematch with the star.

“What I want to see now is Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou,” Ngannou told Pro Boxing Fans. “That’s all what matters to me.”

Ngannou infamously made his boxing debut against Fury in October of last year, and shocked the champion by flooring him early in the fight, though he ultimately lost via a somewhat controversial split-decision verdict.



The 38-year-old Ngannou then went on to suffer a tough KO loss to Anthony Joshua back In March, and he’s since successfully returned to MMA competition with a KO win over Renan Ferreira in October to become the PFL Super Fights heavyweight champion.



Ngannou’s latest statement confirms that he still has aspirations to return to the boxing ring however, but it remains to be seen if he can get the fight he wants.



There had been some talk that the 36-year-old Fury was contemplating retiring after the 2nd loss of his career, but UK newspaper ‘The Sun’ has cited a source close to the situation stating that Fury had told close friends that, “it’s not over.”

Fury’s team might be looking for a different match-up for him next though, with promotor Frank Warren suggesting that Fury vs. Joshua was the fight to make next.



‘It’s what people will want to watch,” Warren told ‘The Sun’. “The Fury/Joshua fight is a great fight and if it happens it will be a mega fight, it will be brilliant.”