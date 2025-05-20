Gilbert Burns Speaks Out After TKO Loss

Gilbert Burns has issued a a statement after he suffered a first round TKO loss to Michael Morales in the main event of UFC Fight night 256 on Saturday night.



“Thankful for this journey!” Burns wrote on social media. “I’m still super blessed! Off course wasn’t the outcome I was looking forward to l, especially for this one I work extremely hard, who saw, saw, but it’s the fight game and it’s life! Congrats to@miichaelufcwishing you and your team all the success! That’s it no sad stories! Grateful for this beautiful journey and for all the lessons! God is good all the time! All honors, praise and glory are given to him in a victory or defeat!“

Two months shy of his 39th birthday, Burns has now suffered four defeats in a row over the course of the past couple of years.



It’s a slump in form that began with defeats against two future champions in Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, the latter being by KO, then a unanimous decision loss against highly ranked contender Sean Brady.



Saturday night’s defeat also came to a rising star in Morales, who extended his unbeaten career record to 18-0 in the process.



Nevertheless, this is uncharted territory for Burns, a former title contender who had never lost consecutive fights in his career up to this point, and so while he’s giving no indications that retirement is under consideration at this point, he’ll know that he now desperately needs to turn things around in his next Octagon appearance.