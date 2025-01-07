Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong Headlines UFC Fight Night 252

By Ross Cole

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo’s next fight will be against Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Fight Night 252 in Seattle on February 22nd.

The 37-year-old Cejudo comes into the fight off of back-to-back defeats over the past couple of years after coming back out of retirement following three years on the sidelines.

To be fair Cejudo didn’t ease himself back into the sport gradually as he immediately went up against the bantamweight champion at the time, Aljamain Sterling, and lost by split-decision.

Cejudo then had an arguably even tougher fight against the soon-to-be-champion Merab Dvalishvili, who beat him by unanimous decision in February of last year.

There’s no shame in losing to either of those fighters, but it wasn’t the triumphant return the former Olympic wrestling gold medalist had envisaged given that in the past he had won both the 125lb and 135lb titles while beating the likes of Demetrious Johnson, Dominick Cruz and TJ Dillashaw.

Now the 7th ranked Cejudo will look to prove he’s still got what it takes to get back into the title picture when he goes up against the No.8 placed Yadong, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Petr Yan that put a dent in his hopes of pushing towards fighting for the belt.

Yadong had beaten the likes of Chris Gutierrez and Ricky Simon prior to that though, and at 27-years-old he’s in his prime years, so a win over Cejudo would be a major step forward in his career.

Cejudo vs. Yadong fronts a UFC FIght Night 252 card that will also feature the likes of Dominick Cruz vs. Rob Font, Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev and Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

