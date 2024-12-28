Here’s Alexander Volkanovski’s Top 5 Greatest Fighters List

Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has given a run down of who he believes are the top 5 greatest ever fighters in MMA history.



“Top 5 fighters of all time. Damn,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel.



“Alright, let’s get into it. I’m going to say Demetrious Johnson.



“I’m going to have to throw Jon Jones in there. Everyone knows my take on the trouble outside of it, but he’s just been champ — he’s been at the top forever. So you can’t not. I know a lot of people are always going to throw out them things — and I do myself because I pride myself on trying to stay away from all that crap as well — but you can’t deny his skill. He’s definitely one of the greatest of all time, so you have to give Jon Jones that.

“So Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre. Georges St-Pierre has definitely got to be there. …



“I’m going to have to throw Anderson Silva in there, and I’ll throw my boy Israel Adesanya as well. A lot of championships [and] when it comes to striking, I honestly think he’s the greatest striker the UFC has ever seen. So I’m going to go with Israel Adesanya as well.”

Here’s Volkanovski’s full Top-5:



Demetrious Johnson

Jon Jones

Georges St.Pierre

Anderson Silva

Israel Adesanya