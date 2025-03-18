Ian Garry Is Furious About Welterweight Title Snub

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Ian Machado Garry has vented his fury at the fact that Jack Della Maddalena was given a welterweight title shot against Belal Muhammad at UFC 314 next month instead of him. The 27-year-old Garry had been on the verge of title contention last year after putting together an eight-fight winning streak since joining the promotion, ...

Ian Machado Garry has vented his fury at the fact that Jack Della Maddalena was given a welterweight title shot against Belal Muhammad at UFC 314 next month instead of him.

The 27-year-old Garry had been on the verge of title contention last year after putting together an eight-fight winning streak since joining the promotion, only to then falter at the final hurdle when he lost a title eliminator against Shavkat Rakhmonov in November.

Nevertheless, Garry is adamant that he still deserved the title opportunity ahead of the seven-fight unbeaten Maddalena after Rakhmonov withdrew due to a knee injury.

“Why aren’t I fighting for the title? I had a chat with my agent,” Garry said on Instagram. “I rang him when he told me about this news, and I was livid – still am to this day. I had a No. 1 contender’s fight where the guy (Rakhmonov) now has to get knee reconstruction and is out for a year. But you know, it’s not my fault. I didn’t do it. I didn’t stab his knee 20 something times and boot the leg off. I’m not fighting for a world title because I’m coming off a loss, and they’re giving it to a guy who’s been injured for a year, and they think that’s more exciting, but they’re wrong.

“The world title fight was meant to be Shavkat Rakhmonov taking on Belal Muhammad, but Shavkat apparently is out injured. I wonder how that happened?

Now they’re pulling in a guy who hasn’t fought in a year because he’s had an operation on his forearm because he broke it in his last fight, hasn’t fought in a long time, and hasn’t been active. So, they’ve given it to Jack Della Maddalena because I’m coming off of a loss.

“That’s OK. Don’t worry. I’ll get you all. You’re all mine.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Ian Garry Is Furious About Welterweight Title Snub

Ian Machado Garry has vented his fury at the fact that Jack Della Maddalena was given a welterweight title shot against Belal Muhammad at ...

Robert Whittaker Opts For One More Fight At 185lbs Before Making 205lb Decision

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker recently teased a potential move up to light-heavyweight, but he’s now decided to have one more fight at ...

Bryce Mitchell Declares Jean Silva Is Possessed By Demons; Silva Responds

Bryce Mitchell has declared that his next opponent Jean Silva is possessed by demons that are haunting him in his sleep ahead of their ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United