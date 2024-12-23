Israel Adesanya Not Concerned About Non-Title Fight Match-Up Next

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Former middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya has said he’s not concerned about the fact that his next Octagon outing against Nassourdine Imavov will be his first non-title fight in six year. “I still get paid,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “There’s still a referee, it’s two of us in there, there’s a crowd. It’s not ...

Former middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya has said he’s not concerned about the fact that his next Octagon outing against Nassourdine Imavov will be his first non-title fight in six year.

“I still get paid,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “There’s still a referee, it’s two of us in there, there’s a crowd. It’s not like in the f*cking Apex or something, so it doesn’t feel any different. I think people are making it out to be something how they would react to it, but they’re not in my shoes. They’re not in my shorts.

“…It’s a Saudi Arabia Fight Night, first of all. I still get paid. It still feels like you’re fighting Israel Adesanya. This is the biggest fight of his life. I have to be the one to halt that. It still feels the same. It doesn’t feel any different.”

And Adesanya also casts aside the notion that his last loss to current champion Dricus du Plessis was harder to take than some others due to the pre-fight rivalry between them.

“No, not at all. I did my best, and I was in pretty good shape. … The Dricus fight, I was in great shape. I f*cking felt strong, but yeah, definitely room for improvement, and we’ve made those improvements.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Israel Adesanya Not Concerned About Non-Title Fight Match-Up Next

Former middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya has said he’s not concerned about the fact that his next Octagon outing against Nassourdine Imavov will be his ...

Ian Heinisch Explains How Brain Health Concerns Led To Retirement

UFC fighter Ian Heinisch retired from MMA last year due to brain health concerns and he’s now spoken out in more detail about what ...

Jon Jones Career Choice If He Hadn’t Been A Fighter Might Surprise You

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has had his run-ins with the police over the years, but in a surprising twist he claims that if ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United