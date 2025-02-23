Jean Silva TKO’s Melsik Baghdasaryan In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 252

By Ross Cole

Jean Silva demonstrated his thunderous punching power tonight at UFC Fight Night 252 as he TKO’d Melsik Bahdasaryan in the opening round.

Round One

Both fighters taking there time in the opening minute. Baghdasaryan with an early head kick that Silva avoids.

Body kick for Silva and a counter punch from Baghdasaryan. Silva with a few strikes, but not committing to much yet. Silva with a step-in elbow.

Slap from Silva and then has time to laugh and high-five his opponent, as he often likes to do.

Silva suddenly unleashes a thumping left-hook followed by a straight right that floors Baghdasaryan hard. Silva seemes to expect the ref to stop the fight, but ten follows his opponent down and lands a few punches to the head and elbows to the body that seals the deal for a TKO finish at 4.15mins of the opening round.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

