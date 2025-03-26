Jeff Molina And Darrick Minner Handed Suspensions After Gambling Scandal

Ex-UFC fighters Jeff Molina and Darrick Minner have been handed multi-year suspensions by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after they were caught up in an illegal betting scheme that also involved coach James Krause.



The betting scandal involving the two men began when Minner failed to disclosed a knee injury in a pre-fight medical questionnaire prior to a UFC fight back in November of 2022.



Minner went on to lose his fight by TKO in just 67 seconds, with his leg clearly being comprised, but the bout was then flagged for suspicious betting activity.



A subsequent investigation led to his teammate Molina also being flagged for his involvement after he made a bet on Minner to lose the fight.



“Having direct knowledge of a serious injury sustained by a fellow fighter, Darrick Minner, Molina failed to inform the commission of the serious injury, violation of NAC 467.885, and instead of informing the commission, additionally placed a significant bet with a gaming entity on Minner’s fight,” attorney general representative Matthew Feely said.

As a result Molina has been hit with a three-year suspension, which due to being retroactive means that he’ll now be free to compete again by November, while Minner was given a 24-month suspension and is illegible to compete again from March 26th.

Both Molina and Minner are no longer with the UFC and haven’t fought since the betting scandal was uncovered, while their coach at the time Krause, who also worked as an agent for an offline sportsbook at the time, remains suspended.