Jim Miller Names One Fellow Veteran He’d Love To Fight Next

By Ross Cole

Jim Miller has fought an enviable list of opponents during his record-breaking career, but at 41-years-old there’s still one fellow veteran he’d like to add to the list for his next trip to the Octagon.

“I don’t really try to like get hung up on [who I’m fighting],” Miller told MMA Junkie Radio. “I have preferences. I am a huge, huge fan of Cub Swanson. I would love to fight that guy. I know he’d be coming up in weight class. I think it’d be a fight that would get some draw. Super dangerous. If there’s time on the clock, he’s fighting hard. He’s not giving up.

“I’m a huge fan of his. I would love that fight. I don’t know what his schedule looks like. I don’t know what his body’s like. I don’t like asking for people at certain times because I don’t know what the f*ck they’re dealing with or if they’ve got other fights and all that stuff.”

Swanson, who like Miller is also 41-years-old is coming off an impressive end-of-year knockout victory against Billy Quarantillo last weekend, keeping him in a pattern of win-one, lose-one over the past few years.

As for Miller, he submitted Damon Jackson last month to end the year on a high note, and is 3-2 in his last five fights.

Given their respective ages and experience in the sport it’s certainly a fight that makes some kind of sense, although it would likely require Swanson moving up to lightweight for the first time since 2006!

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

