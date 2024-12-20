Jim Miller Names One Fellow Veteran He’d Love To Fight Next

Jim Miller has fought an enviable list of opponents during his record-breaking career, but at 41-years-old there’s still one fellow veteran he’d like to add to the list for his next trip to the Octagon.

“I don’t really try to like get hung up on [who I’m fighting],” Miller told MMA Junkie Radio. “I have preferences. I am a huge, huge fan of Cub Swanson. I would love to fight that guy. I know he’d be coming up in weight class. I think it’d be a fight that would get some draw. Super dangerous. If there’s time on the clock, he’s fighting hard. He’s not giving up. “I’m a huge fan of his. I would love that fight. I don’t know what his schedule looks like. I don’t know what his body’s like. I don’t like asking for people at certain times because I don’t know what the f*ck they’re dealing with or if they’ve got other fights and all that stuff.”

Swanson, who like Miller is also 41-years-old is coming off an impressive end-of-year knockout victory against Billy Quarantillo last weekend, keeping him in a pattern of win-one, lose-one over the past few years.



As for Miller, he submitted Damon Jackson last month to end the year on a high note, and is 3-2 in his last five fights.



Given their respective ages and experience in the sport it’s certainly a fight that makes some kind of sense, although it would likely require Swanson moving up to lightweight for the first time since 2006!