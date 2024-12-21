Joe Rogan Addresses Elephant In The Room Regarding Conor McGregor

By Ross Cole

Money is often the reason cited for why Conor McGregor hasn’t returned to the Octagon over three-and-a-half years after he broke his leg, but Joe Rogan has suggested that more specifically it’s his party lifestyle that’s ultimately led to his career fading out.

“I don’t know if Conor’s ever going to fight again,” Rogan said on his JRE Podcast.

“I don’t know the real details of that case,” he added with regards to McGregor recently losing a civil court case in which he was accused of rape. “I know his version of it, and her version of it, and what played out in court.

But the reality is that guy’s partying. And he’s partying real hard. He talked about it in the court case. He was talking about cocaine.

You’ve got consistent trauma to your f***ing dome over and over and over again. Then you get a little bit of coke and you’re feeling good again. I bet you get addicted to it.

The guy obviously likes extreme things, which is why he’s such a great fighter. They’re wild people. It’s why Jon Jones liked cocaine too.”

McGregor is currently being linked to a blockbuster boxing exhibition fight against Logan Paul next year in India, reportedly financed by the billionaire Ambani family.

However, as Rogan suggests there still remains a dark cloud of uncertainty regarding whether McGregor will actually ever compete again, either in the ring or the Octagon, and given that he pulled out of a fight against Michael Chandler on just a few weeks notice earlier this year, it’s anybody’s guess what 2025 will hold for him.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

