Justin Gaethje Left Fuming After Charles Oliveira Got Title Shot Instead Of Him

By Ross Cole

Justin Gaethje is far from happy that Charles Oliveira has been granted a shot at the vacant lightweight title against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 next month instead of him. That’s the word according to UFC commentator Jon Anik after speaking to the 36-year-old star recently, where it emerged that Gaethje’s team are now in ...

Justin Gaethje is far from happy that Charles Oliveira has been granted a shot at the vacant lightweight title against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 next month instead of him.

That’s the word according to UFC commentator Jon Anik after speaking to the 36-year-old star recently, where it emerged that Gaethje’s team are now in talks with the UFC about what comes next.

“I was with Justin Gaethje a lot this week… And he was p***ed,” Anik said on his podcast with Kenny Florian. “He feels like certainly he was passed over in favor of Charles Oliveira for this opportunity against Ilia Topuria and I think what Justin Gaethje and his manager Ali Abdelaziz are looking for, is just some sort of guarantee they will be next.”

Gaethje is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev back in March that left him ranked No.3 in the division.

However, Oliveira is ranked one spot above him at No.2 after his unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler in November of last year, and given that he is a former champion who also holds a submission win over Gaethje back in the summer of 2022, it does make sense from the UFC’s perspective why they would have chosen him to go up against the undefeated former featherweight champ Topuria.

Meanwhile, with Arman Tsarukyan still technically the No.1 contender at 155lbs, it remains to be seen whether the UFC brass will be willing to offer Gaethje any kind of guarantee regarding getting to fight the winner of Topuria vs. Oliveira next.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Justin Gaethje Left Fuming After Charles Oliveira Got Title Shot Instead Of Him

Justin Gaethje is far from happy that Charles Oliveira has been granted a shot at the vacant lightweight title against Ilia Topuria at UFC ...

Gilbert Burns Speaks Out After TKO Loss

Gilbert Burns has issued a a statement after he suffered a first round TKO loss to Michael Morales in the main event of UFC ...

UFC 316 Promo Video

Check out a new promo for UFC 316, which takes place on Saturday, June 7th featuring a headlining bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United