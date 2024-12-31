Khabib Nurmagomedov Thinks Alexandre Pantoja Should Fight Henry Cejudo Next

UFC lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has suggested that the only fight left to make for current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is a showdown with former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.



“There is no other option for Pantoja. There is no fight,” Nurmagomedov said in an interview with the aforementioned Cejudo. “I think if they want some big fight for this weight class, they have to make this: Cejudo vs. Pantoja.”

The 37-year-old Cejudo hasn’t fought at 125lbs since defending the title for the last time with a TKO victory over TJ Dillashaw in 2019, but he told Khabib he can still make the cut if required.



“Yeah, I can make it,” Cejudo said. “It’s just a lot of discipline. I’ve got to maybe fast for like a week, lose a good 10 pounds, and then from there just be on a strict diet. Only water, I think I’d lose about 15 pounds.”

Despite Nurmagomedov believing it’s the fight to make, he did remind Cejudo in no uncertain terms that age is catching up with him.

“We have to recognize real things,” Nurmagomedov said to Cejudo. “Like, if I talk about yourself, I think you’re old for this sport. But, if I’m a promoter like Dana (White), I try to make Pantoja fight with you because there is nobody else. There is nobody else. Cejudo vs. Pantoja is going to be a big name. Bring somebody old with big name, make them fight.”

Khabib went on to advise Cejudo that he should probably get another fight under his belt first earlier in 2025 before dropping down to fight Pantoja.



“You know what you need? Just fight 135 (pounds) to bring your body back,” Nurmagomedov told Cejudo, who last fought in February. “When you win this fight, after that don’t try to take long vacation. We talk about legacy: You have to be disciplined.

“You fight February, March take off, and jump (into) April training camp. Fight June (or) July, International Fight Week at 125 for the title. Can you imagine you come back and win 125 (title)? You can. I’m going to talk with Dana, too.”