Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira Set For UFC 318

A bantamweight fight between Kyler Phillips and Vinicius Oliveira has been added to UFC 318 in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19th.



The 12th ranked Phillips is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Rob Font in October of last year, but is 6-2 overall since joining the UFC back in 2020.



Prior to his defeat the 29-year-old Phillips had been on a three-fight winning streak, beating respected contenders like Pedro Munhoz and Raoni Barcelos along the way, while earlier in his UFC run he’d also defeated Song Yadong on the scorecards too.



Now Phillips will be going up against the also 29-year-old Oliveira, who has made an immediate impact in the Octagon since joining early last year, starting with a flying knee knockout against Bernardo Sopai in his debut.



Oliveira has since followed that up with unanimous decision wins over Ricky Simon and Said Nurmagomedov to enter the bantamweight rankings at No.15, while also taking his overall career record to 22-3.



Phillips vs. Oliveira joins a UFC 318 card that’s set to be headlined by Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight as he takes on Max Holloway for his symbolic ‘BMF’ title, while Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen and Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson have also been confirmed for the event.