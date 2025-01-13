Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena Headlines UFC Fight Night 255 In UK

A welterweight fight between former champion Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena will headline the UFC FIght Night 255 event in London, England on March 22nd.



This will mark the 33-year-old Edwards first fight since he lost the belt to Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision at UFC 304 in Manchester, England in July of last year.



That defeat ended a 13-fight winning streak for ‘Rocky’, during which time he beat Kamaru Usman to win the title, before successfully defending it twice against Usman in a rematch followed by a decision victory over Colby Covington.



Along the way Edwards also defeated the likes of Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone and Vicente Luque, and as such he still holds down the No.1 contender spot in the rankings heading into his next fight.



As for the 28-year-old Maddalena, he made his UFC debut in 2022 after arriving from the Contender Series, and has since gone on to rack up a seven-fight unbeaten run in the Octagon.



During that time Maddalena has beaten the likes of Randy Brown, Kevin Holland and most recently KO’d Gilbert Burns in March of last year to secure the No.4 spot on the welterweight ladder.



Edwards vs. Maddalena will headline a UFC Fight Night 255 card that’ll also feature Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg, Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy, Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin and Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere.