Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena Headlines UFC Fight Night 255 In UK

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

A welterweight fight between former champion Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena will headline the UFC FIght Night 255 event in London, England on March 22nd. This will mark the 33-year-old Edwards first fight since he lost the belt to Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision at UFC 304 in Manchester, England in July of last ...

A welterweight fight between former champion Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena will headline the UFC FIght Night 255 event in London, England on March 22nd.

This will mark the 33-year-old Edwards first fight since he lost the belt to Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision at UFC 304 in Manchester, England in July of last year.

That defeat ended a 13-fight winning streak for ‘Rocky’, during which time he beat Kamaru Usman to win the title, before successfully defending it twice against Usman in a rematch followed by a decision victory over Colby Covington.

Along the way Edwards also defeated the likes of Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone and Vicente Luque, and as such he still holds down the No.1 contender spot in the rankings heading into his next fight.

As for the 28-year-old Maddalena, he made his UFC debut in 2022 after arriving from the Contender Series, and has since gone on to rack up a seven-fight unbeaten run in the Octagon.

During that time Maddalena has beaten the likes of Randy Brown, Kevin Holland and most recently KO’d Gilbert Burns in March of last year to secure the No.4 spot on the welterweight ladder.

Edwards vs. Maddalena will headline a UFC Fight Night 255 card that’ll also feature Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg, Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy, Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin and Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena Headlines UFC Fight Night 255 In UK

A welterweight fight between former champion Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena will headline the UFC FIght Night 255 event in London, England on ...
mma and ufc news

Watch The UFC’s 2024 Official Award Show

The UFC has put together a full award show that honors the biggest moments, fighters and events of 2024 and you can watch it ...

UFC 311 Countdown (Full Video)

Check out the full UFC 311 Countdown show which takes a closer look at the two title fights that headline the show as lightweight ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS PRODUCT GUIDES
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United