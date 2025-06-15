Mansur Abdul-Malik Defeats Cody Brundage Result By Technical Decision At UFC On ESPN 69

By Ross Cole

Mansur Abdul-Malik thought he’d beaten Cody Brundage by TKO tonight at UFC On ESPN 69, but an accidental clash of heads resulted in him instead having to settle for a technical decision victory. Round One Leg kicks exchanged to start. Body kick from Brundage too. Oblique kick from Abdul-Malik. Calf kick for Brundage. Brundage with ...

Mansur Abdul-Malik thought he’d beaten Cody Brundage by TKO tonight at UFC On ESPN 69, but an accidental clash of heads resulted in him instead having to settle for a technical decision victory.

Round One

Leg kicks exchanged to start. Body kick from Brundage too. Oblique kick from Abdul-Malik. Calf kick for Brundage.

Brundage with a right hook counter as Abdul-Malik comes into range. Front kick to the body for Abdul-Malik. One-two for Abdul-Malik and a punch in response from Brundage.

High kick attempt from Abdul-Malik is blocked and then Brundage goes for a body kick. Leg kick for Brundage now. He lands another.

Calf kick from Abdul-Malik. Straight right from him gets through. Abdul-Malik threatens with a front kick upstairs that grazed the target.

Calf kick for Brundage. Glancing right hand from him. Body kick for Abdul-Malik. Flying knee from Abdul-Malik but misses the head and Brundage fires back with punches in response.

Round Two

Low kick for Abdul-Malik. Now a body kick for him. Low kick again and then Brundage misses with counter-punches. Front kick to the body from Abdul-Malik.

Abdul-Malik pressuring forward while firing off a few right hands. Brundage connects with a punch too now. Brundage is bleeding significantly from behind his left ear now.

Missed high kick attempt from Abdul-Malik. Bit of a lull in the action now. A couple of punches from Brundage. Now calf kicks from him.

A relatively uneventful round comes to an end.

Round Three

Abdul-Malik launches into a flying knee to the body immediately and then a punch that sends Brundage down for a moment. However he gets back up and starts swinging for the fences wildly, and Abdul-Malik responds in kind. The fight has finally come to life!

Abdul-Malik goes for another knee and Brundage suddenly crumples to the mat, with Abdul-Malik then landing ground-and-pound to finish the fight.

However, the replay shows that Abdul-Malik’s knee didn’t really connect, but his forward momentum then led to a clash of heads, which is what put Brundage down.

Due to what’s deemed an accidental clash of heads the officials decide that the fight should go to a technical decision based on the action up until that point, and as such it’s still Abdul-Malik who emerges victorious by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2).

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC On ESPN 69 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The UFC On ESPN 69 post-fight press conference will soon start in Atlanta and you can watch it via the video below.

Kamaru Usman Beats Joaquin Buckley Decisively On Scorecards At UFC On ESPN 69

Kamaru Usman served a reminder of why he was once a dominant welterweight champion by dominating Joaquin Buckley for much of their five-round fight ...

Rose Namajunas Defeats Miranda Maverick By Decision At UFC On ESPN 69

Rose Namajunas was able to get the better of Miranda Maverick in a competitive co-main event scrap tonight at UFC On ESPN 69. Round ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United