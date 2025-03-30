Manuel Torres TKO’s Drew Dober In 1st Round At UFC On ESPN 64

By Ross Cole

Round One Straight right for Torres. Now a body kick for him. Dober misses on a kick. Torres attempts a head ...

Manuel Torres continued his record of only having ever gone beyond the 1st round once in his entire career by TKO’ing Drew Dober in less than two minutes tonight at UFC On ESPN 64.

Round One

Straight right for Torres. Now a body kick for him. Dober misses on a kick. Torres attempts a head kick but Dober blocks it.

Jab for Torres and follows right up with a flush right hand that floors Dober. Dober on his knees and clings on to his opponents leg as Torres stands over him blasting down big blows.

Dober not doing anything to defend himself here and so the ref has no option but to bring the fight to an end, handing Torres a big TKO victory at 1.45mins of the opening round.

Dober gets up immediately on unsteady legs and is clearly still out of it as he doesn’t seem to realize the fight is over.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.





