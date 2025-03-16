Marvin Vettori Left Speechless By Loss As Roman Dolidze Says He’s Open To Trilogy Fight

Marvin Vettori won his first fight against Roman Dolidze a couple of years ago and was the favorite to do so again in their headlining rematch at UFC Fight Night 254, but this time it was his opponent who emerged with a unanimous decision victory (49-46 x3).



Vettori, who hadn’t fought in over 18 months after a shoulder injury kept him out of action last year, found himself lost for words as he posted a video on his Instagram Stories about the fight.



“Nothing too bad, just some cuts and bruises,” Vettori told his fans. “F*ck man, life sometimes shows you that even if you give your heart out and everything you got, you still fall short. That was a close fight. I almost had him in the third [round] but I guess it wasn’t enough.



“F*ck. I don’t even know what to say,” Vettori continued. “Thank you to [American Top Team]. The best in the world … thank you UFC. What the f*ck can I say? I don’t know. That’s it.”

Meanwhile, at the post-fight presser Dolidze said that he was open to fighting Vettori for a third time if that’s what the UFC wants.



“Let’s be fair. That’s a good question,” Doldize said. “He gave me this rematch. If UFC needed it and they tell me about it, I’ll probably do it, just out of respect, because I respect that he agreed to fight me. Why would he do this? Back then, I was No. 10. He was No. 7. He even said he thought it was Roman Kopylov, but I don’t trust him. He agreed to fight me. Just because of that respect of mine to him, I can do this. But I think the UFC will have other plans for me.”