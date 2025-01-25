Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze Rematch Headlines UFC Fight Night 254

A middleweight rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze will headline UFC Fight Night 254 on March 15th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.



By the time fight night rolls around it’ll have been almost exactly two years since these two last fought at UFC 286 in March of 2023, with Vettori winning on that occasion by unanimous decision.



It’s not immediately obvious why the UFC felt the need to run this one back, other than the fact they’ll get five rounds this time instead of three.



Since their last encounter the 31-year-old Vettori has only fought once, losing to Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision back in June of 2023, so he’ll be coming in off a long layoff, but still holds the No.7 spot on the middleweight rankings.



The 36-year-old Dolidze has been more active as he fought three times last year, starting with a majority decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov, followed by back-to-back wins over Anthony Smith and Kevin Holland to position himself at No.10 on the 185lb ladder.



Vettori vs. Dolidze takes top billing on a UFC Fight Night 254 card that will also feature Alexander Hernandez vs. Curt Holobaugh and Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann.