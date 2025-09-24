Mateusz Gamrot Steps In To Face Charles Oliveira At UFC Fight Night 261

Mateusz Gamrot will step in on less than three weeks notice to fight Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 261 in Rio de Janeiro on January 11th.



“Mateusz Gamrot, that’s the guy we’re going to war with,” Oliveira confirmed in a video on UFC Brasil. “The rest [of the fighters] just wanted hype, they just wanted to talk nonsense.”



A late replacement was required after Oliveira’s original opponent Rafael Fiziev was forced to withdraw, and on that note, Fiziev has just issued an update on the exact nature of his injury.



“Many people are asking me what happened and why I’m out of the fight,” Fiziev said on social media. “I injured my knee again, but Alhamdulillah, there’s no need for surgery. However, I cannot push 100%, I cannot work, cannot wrestle, cannot spar, and I have to heal up right now for a couple of months before coming back to fight. I wish to fight in Brazil, this is my dream fight, but I already had a couple of surgeries on my knee, and it’s a big risk to go for a third surgery on the same knee. That’s not good. I have to heal up, guys.”



So, Gamrot it is then, and that’s a good fighter to be able to bring in on short notice given that he’s ranked No.8 in the division and has won four of his last five fights, including a unanimous decision victory over L’udovit Klein back in May.



That run also includes a win over the aforementioned Fiziev, as well as former champion Rafael dos Anjos and Jalin Turner.



As for the 35-year-old Oliveira, this fight perhaps comes earlier than some fans would have expected given that he was KO’d by Ilia Topuria in a fight for the vacant 155lb title just three months ago.



Oliveira vs. Gamrot fronts a UFC Fight Night 261 card that will also feature Deiveson Figueireo vs. Montel Jackson in the co-main event, while Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown also features on the main card.