Nassourdine Imavov TKO’s Israel Adesanya In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 250

By Ross Cole

Nassourdine Imavov handed Israel Adesanya his third loss in a row today at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh after dropping him to the canvas early in the 2nd round to set up a TKO finish. Round One The middleweight main event is underway in Riyadh! Head kick attept from Adesanya is blocked. Calf kick ...

Nassourdine Imavov handed Israel Adesanya his third loss in a row today at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh after dropping him to the canvas early in the 2nd round to set up a TKO finish.

Round One

The middleweight main event is underway in Riyadh!

Head kick attept from Adesanya is blocked. Calf kick for Imavov. Now one lands for Adesanya. Another low kick for the former champ.

Imavov almost finds a left hook and Adesanya responds with a head kick that’s blocked. Imavov with a flurry to disguise a takedown attempt, but Adesanya denies it and gets back to striking range safely.

Jab for Adesanya and then an inside calf kick. Missed overhand left from Adesanya and then a brief clinch. Another jab for him.

Front kick to the body from Adesanya strayed a little low, but Imavov is ok. Adesanya circling away to avoid being trapped against the cage. Kick to the body for him.

Imavov suddenly with a good shovel hook that lands clean. Imavov looks to follow up as Adesanya is backed up against the cage. The former champ gets away relatively unscathed though. Imavov clinches again. Nothing comes of it tough and they go back to striking range.

Question mark kick attempt from Adesanya is blocked. Adesanya does get through with a body kick though.

Round Two

Calf kick for Adesanya. A couple of body punches land for him. Now a body kick. Imavov fires off an overhand right that lands clean and sends Adesanya falling backwards against the cage. Imavov follows up with an uppercut that completes his collapse to the canvas.

Adesanya badly dazed on the mat as Imavov goes for ground-and-pound and the ref quickly moves in to end the fight, handing Imavov a huge TKO victory 30 seconds into the second round.

