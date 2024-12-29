New Merab Dvalishvili ESPN Interview Ahead Of Umar Nurmagomedov Showdown

Merab Dvalishvili will make the first defense of his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 on January 18th, and the champion is continuing to stick to his guns that his undefeated opponent doesn’t deserve this opportunity.



“Umar is a good fighter. It’s a big challenge, but he don’t earn it like the rest of us,” Dvalishvili told ESPN. “We all know we work hard to get here, I don’t get anything easy, but somehow gets easy. He just complains all the time that nobody wants to fight him, but there are so many good fighters. There’s (Mario) Bautista, there are other fighters that are killers.

“But yeah, he fought only (Cory) Sandhagen (with) no wrestling, and he’s using that excuse that he beat the No. 2 guy, and now he’s here. It’s a big challenge, but the only thing I hate is that he don’t earn it how UFC fighters should earn it, and he’s just cocky. He should be humble at least, and he just disrespects me and lying, and that’s not what real men should do. That’s it.”



Despite not being impressed with Dvalishvili’s six-fight winning streak in the UFC, he does however acknowledge that he is a dangerous opponent.



“The fight will be really tough and this is a big, big challenge for me because it’s a new face and yeah, he’s a good fighter,” Dvalishvili said. “He’s good at kicking, striking, wrestling, and it’s a new challenge.”



Check out the full interview below.