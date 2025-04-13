Paddy Pimblett TKO’s Michael Chandler In 3rd Round At UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett put on his best performance to date tonight at UFC 314 with a dominant TKO victory over Michael Chandler.



Round One



Calf kick for Pimblett. He lands another. Now one to the inside. Body kick now from Pimblett. Pimblett steps into another calf kick.



Chandler presses forward and throws hard but misses. Uppercut from Pimblett. Chandler able to get to the clinch and bring Pimblett to the mat after shunting around to the back. Pimblett gets to his knees and then looks to stand. He lands a couple of elbows to the head while doing so that forced Chandler to protect himself.



They are going back up, but Chandler drags him down again and lands punches. Pimblett stands again and Chandler continues to press him into the cage.



Suddenly Pimblett jumps up for a possible triangle choke, but as he hits the mat he doesn’t have it. They both go back upright now to striking range.



Calf kick for Pimblett and a punch from Chandler. Body kick from Pimblett. Punch for him. Now a right hand. Well timed left hook from Chandler. He connects with a jab.



Body kick for Pimblett and presses forward aggressively with punches behind it late in the round.



Round Two



Chandler trying to close the distance by targeting the body with punches. Pimblett lands with his longer reach. Left hand from Pimblett off the back foot.



Pimblett presses forward with a kick that’s blocked. Another straight punch for him. Now an inside leg kick. He attempts a high kick. Calf kick from Chandler.



Uppercut and more punches behind it for Pimblett. Kick from Chandler strays to the groin and forces a time-out.



Pimblett recovers fairly quickly and they get back to it. Chandler tries to clinch up but nothing doing. High kick attempt from Pimblett. Now punches for him as Chandler closes in, gets to the back and brings him down forcefully. Pimblett stands right back up and is now landing some nice elbows behind him.



Chandler takes him down again. He hops onto the back, but he’s too high and comes off, enabling Pimblett to get on top.



Pimblett working from side control now. Pimblett to half-guard and lands a few strikes. Chandler scrambles and gives up his back. Pimblett into full mount and landing ground-and-pound, so Chandler gives up his back again. Pimblett trying to set up the rear-naked choke, but Chandler defends against it.



Pimblett with the body triangle in and controlling Chandler well as he starts to blast him with some strikes in the closing stages of the round.



Round Three



Chandler with a punch to the body. Jumping knee from Pimblett gets through and hurts Chandler, who backs off bleeding from a cut to the cheek.



Pimblett comes forward confidently. He closes the distance and manages to bring Chandler down. Pimblett with a hook in as he works from Chandler’s back.



Elbows and a punch from Pimblett to Chandler’s already blood-soaked face. Pimblett in full mount now. He gives up his back and Pimblett rains down offense. Chandler turns and turns again as more offense drops down, including some nasty elbows.



Chandler can’t take much more of this, and the referee agrees as he steps in to wave off the fight – dominant TKO victory for Pimblett at 3.07mins of the third round.



Impressive stuff from Pimblett then, with his striking clearly having levelled up strongly in his last couple of fights, which together with his already assured grappling now puts him in position to make a real push towards title contention at 155lbs.

