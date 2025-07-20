Patrício Pitbull Beats Dan Ige By Unanimous Decision At UFC 318

Patricio Pitbull notched up his first win in the UFC tonight with a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige.



Round One

Low kick for Ige to start. Now a calf kick from Pitbull. The former Bellator champ lands another. Ige circles on the outside.



Ige with a three-piece combo that for the most part is blocked. High kick attempt from him comes off the arm. Leg kick for Pitbulll.



Pitbull goes for a takedown, works to the back and brings Ige down. There’s a scramble as they battle for position. Ige trying to switch, but Pitbull adjusts and stays on top near the cage.



Ige takes his time, but finally picks a moment to manage to rise up and break free. Low kick for Ige and a punch on the counter from Pitbull.



Jumping knee from Pitbull to the body. Ige trying to measure a punch late in the round, but doesn’t commit to it.



Round Two



Head kick attempt from Ige is blocked. Overhand right from Ige. Body punch lands for Pitbull and Ige responds in kind.



Nice punch series from Ige. Solid punch lands for Pitbull. Pitbull trying to find his range and Ige tags him with a punch. Low kick for Ige. Left lands for Pitbull.



Pitbull connects and Ige sinks to a knee for a moment. Pitbull now putting his foot on the gas as he starts to unleash heavy combination work, but Ige manages to survive the onslaught and then starts to fight back, starting with a nice elbow strike.



Pitbull changes things up by landing a takedown in the final minute of the round. Body work for Pitbull now on top.



Round Three



Kick from Ige lands to the head just as Pitbull was ducking down for a takedown attempt. Pitbull does well to survive that, but has a bloodied nose now.



Pitbull lands a takedown, but Ige scrambles and gets back to his feet. Right hand for Pitbull. Kick from Ige lands to the groin and forcces a timeout.



Overhand from Ige after they get back to it. Double jab from Ige. Pitbull working for a takedown, but Ige shakes that off.



Right hand from Pitbull. Now a double jab. Ige steps into a punch, but Pitbull counters with a takedown attempt. Ige defending against it though as they go to the cage.



Pitbull working hard for this takedown, but Ige shows good balance and then gets free, landing an elbow as he backs away.



Low kick for Ige. Head kick attempt from Ige just misses and Pitbull lands a takedown in response. 50/50 position in the center of the Octagon and Ige is landing a few hammer-fists and punches.



Decision



This wasn’t an all-out war by any means, but there were still some big moments, including Pitbull buckling Ige’s legs with a right hand in the second round, and Ige busting up his opponent’s nose with a high kick in the final five minutes. In the end though Pitbull did enough to ensure he emerges with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).