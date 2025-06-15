Raoni Barcelos Defeats Cody Garbrandt By Unanimous Decision At UFC On ESPN 69

Raoni Barcelos got the better of Cody Garbrandt on the scorecards tonight at UFC On ESPN 69.



Round One

Garbrandt steps in with two left hands and then a kick. Short uppercut from Garbrandt now.



Barcelos applying pressure, but not attacking just yet. Garbrandt bursts forward with a couple of punches and drops Barcelos, but he gets straight back up and seems ok.



Right hand lands for Barcelos. Barcelos attempts a trip, but Garbrandt stays upright. Knee upstairs lands for Barcelos and opens a minor cut to the former champ’s eyebrow.



Short left hook from Barcelos. Kick from him to the body. Left hand from Garbrandt. Barcelos shoots for a takedown, but Garbrandt prevents that.



Barcelos with a punch, Garbrandt with a knee and a punch that might have bothered the veteran. However, Barcelos now lands a right hand which landed clean but Garbrandt shrugs off.



Barcelos with a takedown attempt, but Garbrandt defends it successfully. Barcelos attacks but Garbrandt counters better. Barcelos able to land a late takedown.



Round Two



Barcelos attempts an early takedown and Garbrandt stays upright from it. Barcelos continues working against the cage for it, but nothing comes of it.



Back at striking range and Barcelos using head movement to avoid Garbrandt’s punches. Barcelos applying pressure as Garbrandt circles on the outside. Counter right from Garbrandt.



Calf kick from Barcelos. Single-leg attempt from him now, but has to settle for clinching against the cage. Garbrandt breaks free.



Nice uppercut for Barcelos. Grazing knee strike from Barcelos in close. Jab for him. Missed power punch from Garbrandt. Barcelos attempts a takedown that fails and Garbrandt attacks with an elbow off that.



Calf kick for Garbrandt . Jab for Barcelos. He lands an uppercut. Barcelos working for a single-leg against the cage again, but it doesn’t work out.



Barcelos picking out a couple of strikes. Final minute of the round and Garbrandt drives forward with a nice combination.



Jab for Barcelos. Barcelos fakes a couple of punches, then lands a punch that might have troubled Garbrandt as he goes for a takedown and stalls in the final seconds of the round.



Round Three



Body kick for Garbrandt. Barcelos with an uppercut. Solid low kicks for Barcelos. Garbrandt lands one of his own. Good right hand from Barcelos. Now another chopping leg kick.



Constant pressure from the veteran Barcelos. He lands another solid punch. Garbrandt attempts a takedown that fails, but he drives back up and presses Barcelos into the cage. Barcelos manages to break free.



One-two for Barcelos and then finds a third connection too. Garbrandt shooting for a takedown and Barcelos stuffs that and shifts around to try to take his back.



Barcelos able to get the back now and is working for a potential rear-naked choke attempt. Garbrandt defending for now though. Garbrandt uses the cage to scramble on top. Barcelos gets up though and they start trading hard punches, and both connect.



Right hand from Garbrandt. Late in the round they both seem to point to the canvas like they are going to throw down, but as Garbrandt comes forward to throw punches Barcelos backs off.



Decision



A competitive battle here then, but Barcelos was the one who was applying constant pressure and seemed to have Garbrandt troubled at times, leading him to a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).





