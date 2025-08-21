Raul Rosas Jr To Fight Rob Font At Noche UFC 3

Raul Rosas Jr will face a big step up in competition for his next fight when he goes up against Rob Font at Noche UFC 3 (aka UFC Fight Night 259) in San Antonio, Texas on September 13th.

Rosas Jr is of course best known for signing from the Contender Series when he was just 17-years-old and then making his debut soon after at the age of 18.

Time flies as Rosas Jr will only be a month shy of his 21st birthday by the time he sets foot into the Octagon for his next fight, but he’s made good use of his time as he’s now 5-1 in the UFC and is coming in off a four-fight winning streak.

During that run he’s beaten the likes of Terrence Mitchell, Ricky Turcios, Qileng Aori and most recently Vince Morales, and that’s paved the way for a chance to break into the rankings if he can get past the No.9 ranked Font.

Nearly 18 years older than Rosas Jr, the 38-year-old Font is coming off back-to-back victories against Kyler Phillips and Jean Matsumoto in the past year.

However, prior to that Font had gone through a rough patch, suffering four losses in five fights, though that was mostly due to the quality of the opposition he was facing, having been beaten by the likes of Jose Aldo, Marlon Vera, Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Rosas Jr vs. Font joins a Noche UFC 3 event that will be headlined by Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva.

