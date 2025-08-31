Rob Font Now Fights David Martinez At Noche UFC 3 After Raul Rosas Jr Withdraws

Rob Font will now be fighting David Martinez at Noche UFC 3 in San Antonio, Texas on September 13th after Raul Rosas Jr withdrew from the bout for undisclosed reasons.



It’s unfortunate that the 20-year-old Rosas Jr is out given that Noche UFC 3 is an event to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, and he is currently one of the most notable fighters with Mexican heritage on the roster.



He had also been coming into the event on a four-fight winning streak, but he’ll now have to wait until a later date to try to extend that run.



Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Font now prepares for a different opponent as he looks to improve on his current back-to-back wins in the past year, having picked up unanimous decision victories over Kyler Phillips and Jean Matsumoto.



Mexico’s own David Martinez steps in on a couple of weeks notice for the biggest fight of his career, having only signed for the promotion last year after a win on the Contender Series that took his career record to 11-1.



The 27-year-old Martinez then made his UFC debut in March against Salmon Oliveira and emerged with a 1st round KO victory.



Font vs. Martinez appears on a UFC Noche 3 event that will be headlined by a featherweight fight between Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva.