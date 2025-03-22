Sean Brady Submits Leon Edwards In 4th Round At UFC Fight Night 255

Sean Brady dominated Leon Edwards on the mat tonight in the main event of UFC Fight Night 255 before putting the icing on the cake with a fourth round submission finish.



Round One

The welterweight main event is underway in London!

Brady immediately throws out a couple of hooks at close range, but doesn’t find the target. Body kick for Brady. He gets through with a jab. A few more swings, but Edwards moves out of range.



Short left hand from Brady, but Edwards landed too. Shorts punches from Bardy to set up a clinch entry in the center of the Octagon. Knee from Edwards to the body and then separates.



Leg kick for Edwards. Edwards clinches up as Brady presses forward. He lands a knee to the thigh before they separate.



Right hand lands for Brady. They go back into the clinch now. Edwards trying to land a hook on the way out without success.



Edwards almost catches a kick. Knee to the body from him as Brady briefly clinched up. Again Brady clinches and again Edwards land a knee and moves away.



Head kick attempt from Brady is blocked. Brady clinches and presses Edwards over to the cage. Edwards defending against a potential takedown and then reverses the clinch position. Short punches from Brady as they move away from the cage while still clinched up. Edwards with another knee to the body, but Brady used that to land a trip takedown with little time left in the round, and he doesn’t opt to go for ground-and-pound.



Round Two



Brady immediately drives into a takedown and gets Edwards down to one knee against the cage, but he quickly stands back up. Brady around to the back and drags him down to the mat. Brady into side control and then around to the back in the center of the Octagon with four minutes of the round remaining.



Brady starts softening up Edwards with some punches. Brady gets the body triangle in now and continues to chip away with punches. Half the round remaining and Brady remains persistent with the light punches.



Brady trying to go for mount now, but Edwards counters that and gets him back to half-guard. Brady looking for a possible kimura attempt now and lands a few elbows to the thigh for good measure.



Brady wrenches at Edwards arm, but then has to give up on the attempt. Edwards onto his knees now and Brady takes his back and lands punches. Edwards goes to his back. Brady in half-guard and lands a few punches to the head and body. Good work-rate from Brady so far.



Round Three



Body kick from Brady. Low kick for Edwards. Hard right from Edwards. Brady tries for a takedown, but Edwards defends it. They remain in the clinch though. Edwards able to break free.



Edwards tries for a takedown now, but Brady stuffs it. Edwards stands, but Brady brings him down now. Half-guard and then into full mount for Brady.



Brady with a body-head combo. Edwards attempts to scramble, but Brady is controlled on top and blasts him with some solid punches. Edwards on his knees now is unable to stand and has to go to his back.



Brady continuing to stay busy with ground-and-pound. Edwards to his knees again and crawls over to the cage. Brady on his back and works light punches. Nothing too damaging coming from Brady, but he continues to be constantly active.



Round Four



Inside leg kick for Brady. Now one to the outside. Three-piece combo for Brady. Grazing left hand from Edwards and more punches in response from Brady.



Brady into a takedown attempt against the cage and lands it. Domination from Brady so far in the fight. He works from half-guard and starts to work for a potential guillotine choke from here and it’s locked in and forces the former champion to tap out! The biggest win of Brady’s career comes at 1.39mins of the fourth round!