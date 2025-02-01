Sergei Pavlovich Gets Decision Nod Over Jairzinho Rozenstruik At UFC Fight Night 250

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik had one of the most boring fights you’ll see this year at UFC Fight Night 250 today in Riyadh, with Pavlovich eventually emerging with a unanimous decision victory. Round One Inside leg kick for Rozenstruik. He lands one to the outside of the calf now. Pavlovich comes up short with ...

Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik had one of the most boring fights you’ll see this year at UFC Fight Night 250 today in Riyadh, with Pavlovich eventually emerging with a unanimous decision victory.

Round One

Inside leg kick for Rozenstruik. He lands one to the outside of the calf now. Pavlovich comes up short with a jab. Now a right hand lands for him though.

Body kick for Rozenstruik. Pavlovich steps into a power punch but Rozenstruik moved nicely out of danger.

Patient approach from Pavlovich so far. Rozenstruik looks to land a combo, but doesn’t connect and Pavlovich lands a right hand on the counter.

Solid one-two lands for Pavlovich now. Big overhand right from Pavlovich didn’t appear to land, but Rozenstruik seemed to lose his balance and trips to the mat.

Pavlovich goes into half-guard and looks for strikes. Not too much meaningful landing though as the remaining 30 seconds in the round ticks by.

Round Two

Front kick to the body from Pavlovich. Both fighters fighting very cautiously here, so there’s not much in the way of meaningful action. The crowd is getting increasingly impatient too.

Pavlovich with a brief flurry but nothing too significant lands. Jab for Rozenstruik. Right hand lands for Pavlovich and drops Rozenstruik. Pavlovich pursues him to the canvas and keeps him down while looking to land more punches.

A few light punches land from half-guard. No real urgency from Pavlovich here to potentially finish the fight, nor for Rozenstruik to try to get back to his feet. Late in the round Pavlovich mashes his elbow into Rozenstruik’s face, but that’s about it.

Round Three

Glancing left hook from Pavlovich 30 seconds into the final round. Rozenstruik with a left hook now and Pavlovich responds with punches of his own. Finally some actual action!

Solid jab connects for Pavlovich. He goes for a big overhand but misses. However, he continues into a takedown attempt and lands it.

Rozenstruik appears to have no get-up game, so Pavlovich has no excuses to not turn up the heat from half-guard and go for a finish. He’s still just cruising here though, landing a few punches here and there.

Two minutes to go as another chorus of boos rings out from the crowd. A few punches to the body and half-hearted ones to the head from Pavlovich.

Rozenstruik gets to one knee against the cage and then is finally able to stand. Final 30 seconds will take place at striking distance.

Lunging punch from Rozenstruik. Right hook from Pavlovich and we’re headed to the scorecards.

Decision

Needless to say that was a terrible fight, but Pavlovich’s occasional punch and control time on top is enough to earn him a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC Fight Night 250 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The UFC Fight Night 250 post-fight press conference will soon start in Riyadh and you can watch it live via the video below.

Nassourdine Imavov TKO’s Israel Adesanya In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 250

Nassourdine Imavov handed Israel Adesanya his third loss in a row today at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh after dropping him to the ...

Michael Page Defeats Shara Magomedov By Decision At UFC Fight Night 250

Michael ‘Venom’ Page cruised to a comfortable and largely uneventful unanimous decision win over Shara Magomedov today at UFC Fight Night 250. Round One ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United