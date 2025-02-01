Sergei Pavlovich Gets Decision Nod Over Jairzinho Rozenstruik At UFC Fight Night 250

Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik had one of the most boring fights you’ll see this year at UFC Fight Night 250 today in Riyadh, with Pavlovich eventually emerging with a unanimous decision victory.



Round One



Inside leg kick for Rozenstruik. He lands one to the outside of the calf now. Pavlovich comes up short with a jab. Now a right hand lands for him though.



Body kick for Rozenstruik. Pavlovich steps into a power punch but Rozenstruik moved nicely out of danger.



Patient approach from Pavlovich so far. Rozenstruik looks to land a combo, but doesn’t connect and Pavlovich lands a right hand on the counter.



Solid one-two lands for Pavlovich now. Big overhand right from Pavlovich didn’t appear to land, but Rozenstruik seemed to lose his balance and trips to the mat.



Pavlovich goes into half-guard and looks for strikes. Not too much meaningful landing though as the remaining 30 seconds in the round ticks by.



Round Two



Front kick to the body from Pavlovich. Both fighters fighting very cautiously here, so there’s not much in the way of meaningful action. The crowd is getting increasingly impatient too.



Pavlovich with a brief flurry but nothing too significant lands. Jab for Rozenstruik. Right hand lands for Pavlovich and drops Rozenstruik. Pavlovich pursues him to the canvas and keeps him down while looking to land more punches.



A few light punches land from half-guard. No real urgency from Pavlovich here to potentially finish the fight, nor for Rozenstruik to try to get back to his feet. Late in the round Pavlovich mashes his elbow into Rozenstruik’s face, but that’s about it.



Round Three



Glancing left hook from Pavlovich 30 seconds into the final round. Rozenstruik with a left hook now and Pavlovich responds with punches of his own. Finally some actual action!



Solid jab connects for Pavlovich. He goes for a big overhand but misses. However, he continues into a takedown attempt and lands it.



Rozenstruik appears to have no get-up game, so Pavlovich has no excuses to not turn up the heat from half-guard and go for a finish. He’s still just cruising here though, landing a few punches here and there.



Two minutes to go as another chorus of boos rings out from the crowd. A few punches to the body and half-hearted ones to the head from Pavlovich.



Rozenstruik gets to one knee against the cage and then is finally able to stand. Final 30 seconds will take place at striking distance.



Lunging punch from Rozenstruik. Right hook from Pavlovich and we’re headed to the scorecards.



Decision



Needless to say that was a terrible fight, but Pavlovich’s occasional punch and control time on top is enough to earn him a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).