Stipe Miocic Gives Advice To Tom Aspinall About Fighting Jon Jones

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic came off second best against Jon Jones in their title fight at UFC 309 last November, and based on his experiences he’s now offered Tom Aspinall advice on how to approach the fight if he gets the opportunity.



“Don’t do what I did,” Miocic said on The Schmo show when asked what advice he’d give Aspinall. “What are you going to do? But, yeah, Tommy, that guy is super tough. He hits hard, he moves well, he’s a big man. I think he stays calm in the situation, and whatever happens, if he stays calm, I think he’ll be fine.

“He picks his shots, he’s smart with what he does, and I think he’ll be fine.”

The 42-year-old Miocic has fought a who’s who of heavyweight talent over the course of his career, beating legends like Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier, Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum, but after going up against Jones he acknowledges that he is well worth his status as many people’s pick for the sport’s best ever fighter.



“With Jones, he’s one of the best of all time, if not the best of all-time,” Miocic said. “He’s just smart, real tricky.”