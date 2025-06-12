Tom Aspinall Hints At Jon Jones Retirement In Chat With Paddy Pimblett

By Ross Cole

Rumors that Jon Jones could be on the verge of retiring have been increasing in recent times, and it seems Tom Aspinall believes that could be the case judging by his comments during a recent chat with fellow UFC star Paddy Pimblett. “He’s living his best life, mate, in Thailand,” Aspinall told Pimblett on his ...

Rumors that Jon Jones could be on the verge of retiring have been increasing in recent times, and it seems Tom Aspinall believes that could be the case judging by his comments during a recent chat with fellow UFC star Paddy Pimblett.

“He’s living his best life, mate, in Thailand,” Aspinall told Pimblett on his YouTube channel when asked about Jones. “Everybody reaches their sell-by date, don’t they?”

“Everybody’s got a time limit. He’s reached it, and we move on.

“It obviously was a bit annoying [waiting for news on the Jones fight] at the time, but it’s all in the past now.

“We’re moving forward, everything’s good. We can get fighting again, and I just want to get fighting, mate.”

Aspinall doesn’t seem phased by the fact that he might not have a chance to prove himself against one of the all-time greats of the sport, and instead is just eager to get back to competing on a regular basis.

“It’s better now because I do know what’s going on a little bit. I am going to fight soon, so that’s nice. But for like the last kind of 6 months, I’ve just not known what’s going on.”

“Do you know what the worst bit is?… It’s like money, fame, titles, rankings, all that aside, I just love fighting. I just like fighting people…

“I want to be the best fighter I can be. I love it, I’m in the gym every day, [and] I just want to fight. That’s been taken away from me for nearly a year now…

“It’s a bit frustrating, to be honest. But, we are nearly over it now, which is good.”

Aspinall’s comments appear to back up claims from veteran reporter Ariel Helwani just a couple of days ago that the UFC are likely to announce in the next couple of weeks that Jones vs. Aspinall isn’t happening.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Jessica Andrade Moves Back to Strawweight For Loopy Godinez Fight At UFC 319

Jessica Andrade will move back down to the strawweight division for her next fight against Loopy Godinez at UFC 319 in Chicago on August ...

Tom Aspinall Hints At Jon Jones Retirement In Chat With Paddy Pimblett

Rumors that Jon Jones could be on the verge of retiring have been increasing in recent times, and it seems Tom Aspinall believes that ...

Sean O’Malley Admits He Was More Nervous Than Ever Before Merab Dvalishvili Rematch

Sean O’Malley was unsuccessful in his attempt to win back the bantamweight title from Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 on Saturday night, and he’s ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United