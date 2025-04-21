Tom Aspinall Teases Fight News Coming Soon But Says He’s Sworn To Secrecy

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has hinted that he knows who he will be fighting next, but that he’s not able to say any more than that for the time being.



Aspinall has of course been campaigning for a title showdown against current champion Jon Jones for a long time now, and while he doesn’t mention him specifically, his latest update raises hopes that this heavyweight showdown for the ages may finally be on the horizon.



“I know everyone wants fight news…but I do know what’s happening,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “I have had meetings with the UFC as we know. I have been sworn to secrecy for a little bit. So stay tuned, stay up with the channels, stay up with the UFC channels of course as always, as you guys always do. But there will be news coming, hopefully very, very soon. But if you’re ask me, I can’t give the answer right now. But stay tuned, it’s coming, it’s coming.”

There’s always a possibility that Jones has thrown a spanner in the works and Aspinall ends up having to fight someone else instead, but given that only recently Dana White doubled down on his previous claims that a fight between the two is definitely going to happen, the signs looking promising.



And given the timing of Aspinall’s latest update, it still leaves the door open for the possibility that the fight could take the headlining spot at UFC 317 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas on June 28th, although there has also been talk that lightweight champion Islam Makhachev could be under consideration to front what will be one of the UFC’s biggest events of the year.