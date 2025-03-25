Tom Aspinall Very Upbeat About Jon Jones Fight After UFC Meeting

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall appears to have renewed confidence that a title unification showdown with current titleholder Jon Jones will happen after attending a meeting with the UFC brass. “We had a fantastic meeting. Everything went amazing,” Aspinall told Ariel Helwani. “I understand my position now. I understand what the company is doing ...

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall appears to have renewed confidence that a title unification showdown with current titleholder Jon Jones will happen after attending a meeting with the UFC brass.

“We had a fantastic meeting. Everything went amazing,” Aspinall told Ariel Helwani. “I understand my position now. I understand what the company is doing now, and you have to stay tuned, my friend, because there’s some big news coming.”

Aspinall’s mood appears to have improved considerably since just a few days ago when he claimed he was becoming bored of talking about the possibility of fighting Jones, due to the lack of progress in getting a deal done.

The 31-year-old did have a more light-hearted moment at this past weekend’s UFC Fight Night 255 event in London, England however, when he was shown in the crowd raising up a toy rubber duck to the camera in a symbolic dig at Jones, who he believes is doing everything he can to duck out of fighting him.

Aspinall has been pushing hard for this fight for a long time now, and with his last three fights against Marcin Tybura, Sergei Pavlovich and most recently Curtis Blaydes having all been finished inside of the first 30 seconds via strikes, there’s no doubt that this is the match-up everyone wants to see.

“As Dana White said, they still got to settle a few things,” Aspinall said. “I’m just waiting. I’m in shape, and I’m ready to go whenever. I’m ready to fight, man.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Tom Aspinall Very Upbeat About Jon Jones Fight After UFC Meeting

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall appears to have renewed confidence that a title unification showdown with current titleholder Jon Jones will happen after ...
Cain Velasquez ufc 200

Cain Velasquez Sentenced To 5 Year Prison Sentence

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five-years in prison after pleading no-contest to charges that included attempted murder. Velasquez had ...

Joe Rogan Won’t Be Attending UFC 315, But Not Due Of Anti-Canadian Sentiments

Joe Rogan won’t be in the commentary booth for the UFC 315 pay-per-view on May 10th, but despite some recent reports it has nothing ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United