Tom Aspinall Very Upbeat About Jon Jones Fight After UFC Meeting

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall appears to have renewed confidence that a title unification showdown with current titleholder Jon Jones will happen after attending a meeting with the UFC brass.



“We had a fantastic meeting. Everything went amazing,” Aspinall told Ariel Helwani. “I understand my position now. I understand what the company is doing now, and you have to stay tuned, my friend, because there’s some big news coming.”

Aspinall’s mood appears to have improved considerably since just a few days ago when he claimed he was becoming bored of talking about the possibility of fighting Jones, due to the lack of progress in getting a deal done.



The 31-year-old did have a more light-hearted moment at this past weekend’s UFC Fight Night 255 event in London, England however, when he was shown in the crowd raising up a toy rubber duck to the camera in a symbolic dig at Jones, who he believes is doing everything he can to duck out of fighting him.



Aspinall has been pushing hard for this fight for a long time now, and with his last three fights against Marcin Tybura, Sergei Pavlovich and most recently Curtis Blaydes having all been finished inside of the first 30 seconds via strikes, there’s no doubt that this is the match-up everyone wants to see.



“As Dana White said, they still got to settle a few things,” Aspinall said. “I’m just waiting. I’m in shape, and I’m ready to go whenever. I’m ready to fight, man.”