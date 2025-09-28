Tom Nolan Submits Charlie Campbell In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

By Ross Cole

Tom Nolan Submits Charlie Campbell In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 260

Tom Nolan weathered an early storm from Charlie Campbell for much of the 1st round of their main card opener at UFC Fight Night 260, but was then able to seize on a takedown opportunity to set up a submission finish.

Round One

Calf kick for Nolan and then another kick behind it. More kicks being exchanged now. Nolan kicking to the body now.

Solid inside calf kicks from Campbell. Now a punch to the body and then back to the calf kick.

Campbell suddenly bursts forward and lands a punch that sits Nolan down. Campbell opts to wave him back up though.

Campbell troubles Nolan again with heavy leather, but has no interest in going to the mat with him.

Nolan bleeding from the nose now as the action continues. Campbell back to leg kicks. Now a right hand. Nolan comes forward behind straight punches and then lands a spinning kick to the body.

Campbell lands a punch and then they clinch up. Campbell works Nolan over to the cage. They jockey for position now until Campbell breaks free with punches.

Kicks exchanged. High kick and punch from Nolan just misses. Campbell throwing caution to the wind as he wades forward with big swings. Campbell threatening again with a hard punch, but Nolan eats it.

Nolan able to drag Campbell to the mat and sinks in a rear-naked choke. It’s locked in and Campbell is forced to tap out at 4.08mins of the opening round! Nolan was coming off second-best there, but did well to turn things around and emerge with a submission victory!

