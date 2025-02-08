Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 312 results live as they happen from Sydney, Australia as middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis heads into a rematch against former titleholder Sean Strickland in the main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card



Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland

Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez

Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado



Prelims



Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil

Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset

Rong Zhu vs. Kody Steele

Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli

Park Hyun-sung vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel