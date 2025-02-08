UFC 312 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 312 results live as they happen from Sydney, Australia as middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis heads into a rematch against former titleholder Sean Strickland in the main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland
Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez
Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira
Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

Prelims

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil
Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria
Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset
Rong Zhu vs. Kody Steele
Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli
Park Hyun-sung vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

