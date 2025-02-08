Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 312 results live as they happen from Sydney, Australia as middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis heads into a rematch against former titleholder Sean Strickland in the main event. The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going ...
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 312 results live as they happen from Sydney, Australia as middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis heads into a rematch against former titleholder Sean Strickland in the main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).
Main Card
Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado
Prelims
Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset Rong Zhu vs. Kody Steele Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli Park Hyun-sung vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.