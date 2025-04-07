UFC 314 Fight Card

UFC 314 takes place this coming Saturday night, April 12th in Miami, Florida and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event there’s a fight for the vacant featherweight title as former champion Alexander Volkanovski returns from a 14-month absence following back-to-back KO losses to take on the in-form Diego Lopes, who is on a five-fight winning streak.



In the co-main event Michael Chandler will have a point to prove after losing four of his last five fights when he goes up against Paddy Pimblett, who has gone 6-0 in the UFC so far.



After a lengthy winning streak at the start of his UFC run the controversial Bryce Mitchell has been alternating between wins and losses in his last four fights as he now prepares to fight the fast-rising Jean Silva, who hasn’t lost in seven years, including winning all four of his UFC fights so far.



Former interim 145lb title challenger Yair Rodriguez is coming off back-to-back losses as he now gets ready to welcome former Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio Pitbull to the Octagon.



Opening up the main card will be Nikita Krylov, who carries a three-fight winning streak into his fight against Dominick Reyes, who returned to form last year courtesy of back-to-back victories.



Check out the full UFC 314 card below.



Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

Yair Rodríguez vs. Patrício Pitbull

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes



Prelims



Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper

Sedriques Dumas vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk



Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa

Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo

Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio

Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan