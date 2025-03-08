UFC 314 Press Conference Video

By Ross Cole

Check out the full UFC 314 press conference ahead of the event in Miami, Florida on April 12th, featuring a stacked cast of stars that will fight on the PPV card, including Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, who fights for the vacant featherweight title, as well as Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva and the debut of former Bellator champ Patricio Pitbull vs. Yair Rodriguez.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

UFC 314 Press Conference Video

mma insight
