UFC 315 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

UFC 315 takes place this coming Saturday night, May 10th in Montreal, Canada and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main even there’s a welterweight title fight as current champion Belal Muhammad looks to make his first defense of the belt against Jack Della Maddalena, who has won all seven of his UFC fights so far.

In the co-main event women’s flyweight Valentina Shevchenko comes off a rollercoaster three-fight series against Alexa Grasso to face a new challenger in Manon Fiorot, who earned her shot after going 7-0 in the Octagon.

Jose Aldo has gone 1-1 since making a UFC comeback last year and will now take on the in-form Aiemann Zahabi, who is on a five-fight winning streak.

Former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso returns for the first time since losing the belt last year to fight Natalia Silva, who has compiled a six-fight unbeaten run over the past three years.

Benoit Saint Denis had been set to fight Joel Alvarez on the main card, but his opponent has just withdrawn, so at the time of writing the UFC are now scrambling to find a potential late replacement to keep him on the line-up.

Main Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot
José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva
Benoit Saint Denis vs. tbc

Prelims

Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke
Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cuțelaba
Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan

Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva
Daniel Santos vs. Lee Jeong-yeong
Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan

UFC 315 Fight Card

