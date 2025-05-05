UFC 315 Fight Card

UFC 315 takes place this coming Saturday night, May 10th in Montreal, Canada and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main even there’s a welterweight title fight as current champion Belal Muhammad looks to make his first defense of the belt against Jack Della Maddalena, who has won all seven of his UFC fights so far.



In the co-main event women’s flyweight Valentina Shevchenko comes off a rollercoaster three-fight series against Alexa Grasso to face a new challenger in Manon Fiorot, who earned her shot after going 7-0 in the Octagon.



Jose Aldo has gone 1-1 since making a UFC comeback last year and will now take on the in-form Aiemann Zahabi, who is on a five-fight winning streak.



Former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso returns for the first time since losing the belt last year to fight Natalia Silva, who has compiled a six-fight unbeaten run over the past three years.



Benoit Saint Denis had been set to fight Joel Alvarez on the main card, but his opponent has just withdrawn, so at the time of writing the UFC are now scrambling to find a potential late replacement to keep him on the line-up.



Main Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot

José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva

Benoit Saint Denis vs. tbc



Prelims



Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke

Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cuțelaba

Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan



Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva

Daniel Santos vs. Lee Jeong-yeong

Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan